Star Trek Day Celebrates Franchise w/ Online Panels, Marathons & More

Star Trek looks to host their day of virtual panels with representation from all the series throughout its history on September 8. Thanks to CBS All Access, the franchise is invigorated like never before uniting fans from all over the world for Star Trek Day. The virtual event hosts eight separate panels running at a three-hour block hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton: Discovery, Deep Space Nine, Strange New Worlds, The Original Series, Voyager, Enterprise, Lower Decks, and Picard + The Next Generation.

The Discovery panel hosted by Burton starts at 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. ET features stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham) and David Ajala (Cleveland Booker) and showrunners/executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. It focuses on the upcoming season three set to premiere on the streamer on October 15. At 12:30 p.m., Wheaton hosts the DS9 panel featuring stars Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko), Alexander Siddig (Dr. Julian Bashir), Nana Visitor (Major/Colonel Kira Nerys), Armin Shimerman (Quark), Terry Farrell (Lt. Cmdr. Jadzia Dax), and executive producer Ira Steven Behr. The cast will discuss the series' episode "Far Beyond the Stars" along with other iconic episodes and the powerful messages they still hold today.

Burton hosts the latest series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at 1 p.m. with stars Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Lt. Cmdr Una/Number One), Ethan Peck (Spock), and executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez. The panel will focus on what to expect from the new series and the core cast. Wheaton follows up with The Original Series with star George Takei (Hikaru Sulu) and Rod Roddenberry, son of creator Gene Roddenberry. The panel which starts at 1:30 p.m. will talk about the pilot episode "The Man Trap" and how the series' continued impact on society.

Following TOS panel is Star Trek: Voyager 25th anniversary hosted by Burton at 2 p.m. Joining her are stars Kate Mulgrew (Capt./Adm Kathryn Janeway), Robert McNeill (Lt. Tom Paris), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Tim Russ (Lt. Tuvok), and Garrett Wang (Ensign Harry Kim). The stars will discuss the legacy of the series since its premiere 25 years ago on UPN. The next panel is also hosted by Burton in Enterprise at 2:20 p.m. featuring series cast members Scott Bakula (Capt. Jonathan Archer), John Billingsley (Dr. Phlox), Dominic Keating (Lt. Malcolm Reed), Anthony Montgomery (Ensign Travis Mayweather), Linda Park (Ensign Hoshi Sato), and Connor Trinneer (Cmdr. Charles 'Trip' Tucker III). The cast discusses the series' place in Trek history.

Burton's last panel is the animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks featuring the cast who plays the ensigns in Tawny Newsome (Mariner), Jack Quaid (Boimler), Noël Wells (Tendi), and Eugene Cordero (Rutherford). Joining them is series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike McMahan. The guest will talk about what to expect for the rest of the first season. Closing out the panels is Picard + The Next Generation hosted by Wheaton (who played Ensign Wesley Crusher on TNG) at 3:05 p.m. as he's joined by stars Patrick Stewart (Capt/Adm Jean-Luc Picard) and Jonathan Frakes (Cmdr/Capt William Riker). The trio revisits their TNG days and the two reuniting onset of Picard. Frakes appeared in and directed a few episodes of the series. In addition to the panels, U.S. fans will be able to start marathoning at 12 a.m. PDT/ 3 a.m. ET from all the Star Trek series including TOS, TNG, DS9, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, The Animated Series, and Short Treks. It will pause as the panels run and resume at their conclusion. The marathon ends at 9 p.m. PDT/12 a.m. ET. You can check out the festivities on the StarTrek.com