Star Trek: Zachary Quino Believes Fourth Kelvin Film Still Possible

With the attention currently given to the new television Spock in Ethan Peck in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery going into the upcoming Strange New Worlds for CBS All Access, Kelvin Universe Spock Zachary Quinto of the Paramount films remains hopeful for a fourth film along with his castmates. The actor appeared on CBS' The Talk to discuss what could happen despite conflicting comments from director Noah Hawley about a possible new crew. "Absolutely," Quinto said. "We talk about it all the time as the crew of the Enterprise, we're all incredibly close friends in real life, and I think all of us would welcome the opportunity to go back and keep telling those stories. It seems like a bit of a saturated market at this point, so I'm not sure what the plans are for the feature film versions of the franchise, but we're all here if they want to beam us up." The saturated market the actor's referring to is the four active Star Trek shows on the ViacomCBS streamer.

"It's already thriving in the television format with Discovery and Picard and the spinoffs," Quinto told Comicbook.com. "I can't even keep track of how many new Star Trek stories are being told since our last film in 2016. All I know is that we, all of us, had an incredible experience making those films. If there is an appetite for more of those stories with us in them, I'm sure that we would all be thrilled to come back and do one more or whatever, but I'm not really attached to it anymore." Quinto joins Chris Pine (Capt. James Kirk) and Simon Pegg (Lt. Cmdr Montgomery Scott), who publically showed interest in reprising their roles. Pegg previously said it would be difficult to continue without the late Anton Yelchin, who played Chekov in the films.