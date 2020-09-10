Star Trek Actor Chris Pine Optimistic About Film Franchise's Future

Despite the fanfare surrounding Star Trek Day, one part of the franchise has been left out, which is the films from Paramount, namely the Kelvin Universe. If the flourishing TV side is any indication, the success certainly has to translate to progress on the theatrical side, right? According to Kelvin Captain Kirk actor Chris Pine, he's still not sure where he and the rest of the crew of the Enterprise stands at. Speaking with "Things Are Going Great for Me" podcast, Pine is confident things will eventually move for a fourth Star Trek film. "I'm like the last person to find anything out," Pine said. "I know that Paramount is coming out of having restructured a bit and kind of a major corporate restructuring. So hopefully, when all that dust settles, something concrete will come out of it, and we'll get to work. I'd love to do it." Since taking over in Paramount from 20th Century Fox, Emma Watts' top priority, according to Deadline Hollywood, has been how to make the Star Trek films viable again. So far, there is little to update on director Noah Hawley and the fourth film.

Simon Pegg, who plays Chief Engineer Lt. Commander Montgomery Scott in the Kelvin Universe films, admitted the cast still stays in contact together, but not in a hurry to follow up Star Trek Beyond (2016) given Pavel Chekov actor Anton Yelchin's death. "One thing I did mention when I spoke about it recently is that for us, losing Anton Yelchin the way we did was a real blow," he said in another interview. "And I think it slightly took the wind out of our sails in terms of our enthusiasm to do another one, just because we're now missing one of our family. He would be conspicuous by his absence…If [Paramount] says, 'We'd like to do another movie,' I'm sure we'll all jump at the chance. I miss those guys, and I love making those films. But I just don't know. Noah Hawley's project has been mentioned, and maybe that will happen. I don't know anything about that. So yeah, I'm as in the dark as everyone else, I'm in the same boat as you guys."

Despite Star Trek's merger of the film and TV side within the ViacomCBS family, Paramount is still responsible for the films while CBS is famously handling the TV side under their CBS All Access programming. Both are still treated as separate universes, as explained in J.J. Abrams' 2009 soft reboot film. Would you feel comfortable continuing the adventures of Kelvin Kirk and company? Pine stars in the upcoming Warner Bros' Wonder Woman 1984, coming to theaters in 2020.