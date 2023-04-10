Star Wars: First Details Of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Film Are Shared Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has shared some story details about Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's new Star Wars film.

Over the weekend, we finally got word that we are getting more Star Wars on the big screen. While it feels like it has been a long time, The Rise of Skywalker only came out in December 2019, so it hasn't been that long. We're just so used to studios having their slates so planned out that it was a little weird when it seemed like Lucasfilm didn't appear to have a plan. Now it looks like they have one, and it doesn't include a new trilogy but instead, three different movies spread across three different eras of time within the Star Wars universe. One of those movies is by director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. During Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed that this would be a post-sequel trilogy film and that Daisy Ridley would return as Rey. Kennedy also spoke to Variety and revealed a few more details about the movie, including how far in the future this film will take place.

"Well, we're 15 years out from 'Rise of Skywalker,' so we're post-war, post-First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray," Kennedy confirmed. "There's a lot of discussion around, 'Who are the Jedi? What are they doing? What's the state of the galaxy?' She's attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order, based on the books, based on what she promised Luke, so that's where we're going."

That's quite a jump, but aging within the Star Wars universe has always been weird, so it's probably fine. Kennedy was also asked about whether or not Luke would be returning in any form as a Force Ghost. Mark Hamill's performance in The Last Jedi is fantastic, and he played a massive role in Rey's story, but Kennedy wasn't sure if we would spend a ton of time with him.

"I don't know if we'll spend a lot of time in flashbacks or [on] Force ghosts or things like that, but certainly, the spirit of what he represents to her is going to be significant."

The people who are running Star Wars are all a bunch of nerds, and Jon Favreau is no different. He couldn't have been happier when asked about his reaction to finding out that Ridley would be returning to Star Wars.

"It's just exciting," Favreau said. "I always find it really satisfying, encouraging when you have people who come through 'Star Wars,' come back to 'Star Wars.' It shows you how strong that community is and how big of a bond you develop. For Daisy to come back and be part of where this is going, I'm excited to see where all at what happens there."

More information about this movie will likely come out when we get a release date and start date for the production. Right now, it's a toss-up as to whether or not this one or Dave Filoni's film that wraps up all of the Disney+ shows will make it to the big screen first–place your bets, nerds.