Star Wars: Samuel L. Jackson Cross-References Pulp Fiction on May 4th

If there was anyone who took a unique approach to celebrate Star Wars Day, it would be Samuel L. Jackson, who played Jedi Master Mace Windu in the franchise. On two separate Instagram posts, the actor marked the day with two signature shirts. The first was his purple lightsaber, which was established in canon his character was the only one to ever don the weapon of that color. "MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU!!! 👊🏾#lastdaysofptolemygrey#endalz#@iamjpierce#macelives".

Star Wars: When Mace Meets Jules

The next one is a real shiner because it mixes two of his most known works in Pulp Fiction (1994) with Mace having a Jules moment referencing the iconic diner scene in the Quentin Tarantino original with the text that reads, "Correctamundo. And that's what we're gonna be. We're all gonna be cool, just like Yoda. – Mace Windu". The caption reads "It's that time a' tha' year! Thinkin' 'bout tomorrow!#lastdaysofptolemygrey#endalz#maytheforcebewithyou".

In the 1994 Tarantino film, which involves several character crossing paths, two of the film's main characters in hitmen Jules (Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta) bookend the film at a diner where two lovers Honey Bunny (Amanda Plummer) and Pumpkin (Tim Roth) talk about crime and decide to rob the business and its patrons. At the end of the film, we see Jules de-escalate the situation talking the robbers down and letting them walk away following his epiphany to go into retirement. Jackson also played Mace Windu through all the Star Wars prequel films in The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), and Revenge of the Sith (2005). The actor's been open for a return since there wasn't a body in his "death" scene in the 2005 film when Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) used his force lighting to propel the Jedi master out the window of a high rise building in Coruscant. If Darth Maul can return, why not Mace?

https://www.instagram.com/p/COc5zzUgQJr/

https://www.instagram.com/p/COaYCL6AonK/