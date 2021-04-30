Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Drops 21 Savage Track From Soundtrack

Spiral: From The Book Of SAW unleashed the title track from the film's soundtrack by rapper 21 Savage overnight, and it rocks. Sampling the film's familiar orchestral chords, the rapper's raspy style fits perfectly in the world of SAW for sure. It is kind of neat seeing this franchise get a kick in the ass like this; if it was going to continue, it for sure needed it. I have to say, I have listened to this song now like five times as I write this, and it is growing on me big time. You can hear it for yourself down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 21 Savage – Spiral: From The Book of Saw Soundtrack (Official Audio) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g59R3fMnUuc)

Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Single Is Out Now To Stream

"Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game."

This is looking more and more like a return to the first film, more of a thriller/detective story, and that is awesome. That first film is stained a little by what came after, but it was one of the better crime thrillers in the 2000s. Sure, I don't blame them for the direction they took the franchise, but that first film is miles better than the other ones, and if that is what we are getting with Spiral, then bring it on. We will all find out together when Spiral: From The Book Of SAW opens on May 14th, with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson in tow.