Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu Film Trailer & Poster Released

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first trailer and poster for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. It hits theaters next May.

Article Summary Disney unveils the first trailer and poster for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, hitting theaters May 2026.

Jon Favreau directs the film adaptation, with Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver among the main cast.

Starfighter, another Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling, is also in production for a 2027 release.

Concerns remain about whether the cinematic debut feels big enough compared to the streaming series.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is the next epic in the Star Wars saga to hit theaters, the first since Star Wars: Episode 9- The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Bringing the show to the big screen is director Jon Favreau, and joining him on screen are Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne, along with some surprises that you will see in the above trailer. Many were surprised that they would choose to bring the streaming series to the big screen, but with the popularity of the series and the main characters, it makes total sense. Another Star Wars film, Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, is currently in production and will be released in 2027.

Star Wars Back On The Big Screen

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Frankly, I met this trailer with a shrug. I loved the first season of the show, but the other two seasons left me wanting much more than what they gave me. Nothing about this feels scaled up for the big screen, which is the overall problem with Star Wars right now. It has the same problem Pixar has, actually; Disney has rewired our brains to think this should be streaming. When you have the same budgets and teams working on the series and the film, nothing about it visually is going to stand out. It has a sameness to it. I am ready to be wrong, and I hope I am. There is nothing like the buildup to a Star Wars film in theaters. Hopefully, starting with this, we get back on track and feel that excitement again.

The film opens in theaters on May 22, 2026.

