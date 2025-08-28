Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies | Tagged: lucasfilm, shawn levy, star wars, star wars: starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter Kicks Off Production And Confirms Cast

Lucasfilm confirmed that production on Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter has begun. The rest of the cast, who will join star Ryan Gosling, were also confirmed.

The full cast lineup was revealed as cameras rolled, including Matt Smith, Mia Goth, and Amy Adams.

Starfighter is an original standalone story set in a never-before-seen Star Wars timeline after Episode IX.

Shawn Levy describes the project as a dream come true, with a theatrical release set for May 28, 2027.

Star Wars is finally beginning its return to the big screen after being absent since the end of 2019. Star Wars: Starfighter made its official debut at the Star Wars Celebration stage back in April 2025. We knew that director Shawn Levy was going to direct a Star Wars movie, but it was more in that nebulous way that Rian Johnson or Taika Waititi is going to direct a Star Wars movie. However, things picked up quickly, and there have been a couple of casting announcements since. Today, it was officially announced on StarWars.com that the movie has entered production, and the official cast has also been released. We also got a behind-the-scenes picture from the set as well.

Star Wars: Starfighter stars Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. It is directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. The executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter," says filmmaker Shawn Levy. "From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime."

The summary is the same one that, more or less, has been floating around for the last couple of months: "Star Wars: Starfighter is an all-new standalone adventure. The film, which has begun production, is an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars." There hasn't been any confirmation about who is playing what at this time.

Star Wars: Starfighter Went From 0-100 At Lightspeed

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the official return to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen, but reports about a film from Shawn Levy began in November 2022. Everyone thought that the film seemed like one that wouldn't get much traction for a while since Levy had other projects to work on, but then Ryan Gosling got involved. His [potential at the time] involvement following the massive success of the Barbie meant that Levy's project went from "eventually" to "right now."

That involvement was first teased back in January 2025, but no one confirmed anything, and it seemed they were waiting until Celebration in April 2025, which isn't a surprise. On the stage in front of a bunch of hopefully not-too-jetlagged fans, it was announced that Levy's project would be titled Star Wars: Starfighter. They also confirmed that Gosling had been cast and that the film had been given a prime-time release date of May 28, 2027.

In a press release sent out by Disney, we also got some very vague story details. The release described the film as "a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. … [Star Wars: Starfighter] is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet." The release also confirmed that production will begin in fall 2025, which makes sense for a May 2027 release date and how much post-production a massive film like this needs. It was reported that Mia Goth had joined the cast in early June. In early August, it was reported that Matt Smith had joined the cast.

