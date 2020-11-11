Stephen Lang Will Star In Thriller Old Man For Lucky McKee

Stephen Lang is returning to horror thrillers and stepping away from Avatar for a bit. The Don't Breathe actor will star in a new thriller Old Man from XYZ and AMP. The film will be directed by Lucky McKee, with a script written by Joel Veach. Marc Sentar will co-star in the film. Stephen Lang has become a pretty beloved horror actor these last few years, as he embraced the genre wholly. He has a sequel to Don't Breathe also coming soon, as well as appearing in the four Avatar sequels for James Cameron, even though he died in the first film. The news of Old Man was broken by Deadline.

Stephen Lang Takes A Break From The 1,759 Avatar Sequels

"Set deep in the woods, the plot follows a lost hiker (Marc Senter) who stumbles upon the cabin of an erratic and reclusive Old Man (Stephen Lang). What starts off as cordial conversation soon turns dangerous as it becomes clear that one or both of them might be hiding a terrifying secret."

"Joel's script is a horrific and poignant plunge into madness, and Lang and Senter are going to devour it. It's been beautiful to watch such a strong team form around us," said Lucky.

Stephen Lang is on his way to becoming geek royalty. I hope this film has a more clean look than something like Don't Breathe, but since he is starring as a recluse in a cabin, those hopes probably will not come to fruition. I am game for a cat and mouse thriller though, bring it on. Here's hoping that this can get filmed in front of us before Lang is tied up with another 17 Avatar films. That is a real possibility as well, so let's get this filmed and out, please, and thank you.