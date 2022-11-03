Strange World: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Plus 3 New Images

While all eyes might be on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or Avatar: The Way of Water when it comes to Disney releases coming out in the next two months, we are getting another animated release with Strange World. This one has had one of the better marketing campaigns as they have leaned into that old-school adventure story we haven't seen in a while. It's also a Disney animated movie without any princess angle, and that is exploring generational trauma and acceptance. It looks like a lot of fun. Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the film, plus three more images as well.

I think a lot of people are going to look over how genius the design of Splat really is. It's something that is incredibly unique and detailed when you look at it in images, but it's also something that a kid could draw and recreate very easily. It screams something that could become a cult favorite thing, and we'll have to see if he becomes beloved once Strange World is released.

Strange World: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), Strange World releases November 23rd, 2022.