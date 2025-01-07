Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Elio

Elio Explores The Communiverse In A New High-Quality Image

The next Pixar original animated film, Elio, comes out this summer, and a new high-quality image has been released with Elio in the Communiverse.

Article Summary Pixar releases a stunning image of Elio in the Communiverse, stirring excitement for the upcoming film.

Elio follows a space fanatic mistakenly taken as Earth's leader, sparking cosmic chaos and adventure.

Originally set for spring 2025, Elio's release is now scheduled for June 13 after a strategic delay.

The film promises laughs and intergalactic thrills with voices from Yonas Kibreab and Zoe Saldaña.

Pixar got a much-needed win last summer with Inside Out 2. While the studio really did something big after floundering and getting the short end of the stick during the pandemic, it did more or less reinforce the idea that the only Pixar movies that people want to see are the ones that are sequels to already popular films. We can fight back against that narrative this summer with Elio, the next original Pixar movie. The footage looks really cute so far, and the movie was actually moved from a spring release to the summer, where it has the potential to do some numbers. We've seen some footage from this one a couple of times already, but a new image appeared on the media site today showing Elio in the Communiverse.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if the thing you were searching for found you first? In Pixar Animation Studios' big-screen comedic misadventure, alien-obsessed Elio discovers the answer to that question when he is transported to the Communiverse, an interplanetary paradise that is home to intelligent life from galaxies far and wide. But when he's mistaken as Earth's leader, he'll have to form unexpected bonds, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and make sure he doesn't lose the opportunity to live out his ultimate dream.

Opening only in theaters June 13, 2025, Elio features the voices of Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO. The film is directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!