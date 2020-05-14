Studio Ghibli Films Kiki's & Nausicaa Get Steelbooks From Shout, GKIDS

Kiki's Delivery Service and Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind are both getting new steelbook releases on Blu-ray from Shout Factory and GKIDS. The beloved Studio Ghibli films are the latest in their film library to be released this way, with Howl's Moving Castle and Ponyo being released previously. Each release contains several bonus features and the steelbook case, featuring a solid color and characters from the films on the front. Both Kiki's Delivery Service and Nausicaa steelbooks can be seen below, including all the special features.

Studio Ghibli: Kiki's Delivery Service and Nausicaa Special Features

"From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Awardâ-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes the beloved coming-of-age story of a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt. It is tradition for all young witches to leave their families on the night of a full moon and fly off into the wide world to learn their craft. When that night comes for Kiki, she embarks on her new journey with her sarcastic black cat, Jiji, landing the next morning in a seaside village, where her unique skills make her an instant sensation. Don't miss this delightfully imaginative and timeless story of a young girl finding her way in the world, featuring the voices of Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, Phil Hartman, and Debbie Reynolds."

Bonus Features:

· Feature-Length Storyboards

· Original Theatrical Trailers

· Ursula's Painting

· Creating Kiki's Delivery Service

· Producer's Perspective: Collaborating with Miyazaki

· Behind the Microphone

· The Locations of Kiki's Delivery Service

· Kiki & Jiji

· Flying with Kiki & Beyond

· 8-page Booklet with Producer's and Director's Statements

"Written and directed by Academy Awardâ-winner Hayao Miyazaki, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is an epic masterpiece of sweeping scope and grandeur that remains one of the most breathtaking and exhilarating animated films of all time. A thousand years after the Seven Days of Fire destroyed civilization, warring human factions survive in a world devastated by atmospheric poisons and swarming with gigantic insects. The peaceful Valley of the Wind is nestled on the edge of the Toxic Forest and led by the courageous Princess Nausicaä, whose love of all living things leads her into terrible danger, as she fights to restore balance between humans and nature. Featuring the voices of Alison Lohman, Uma Thurman, Patrick Stewart, Edward James Olmos, and Shia LaBeouf."

Bonus Features: · Feature-Length Storyboards · Original Theatrical Trailers and TV Spots · Audio Commentary with Hideaki Anno and Kazuyoshi Katayama · Interview with Toshio Suzuki and Hideaki Anno: "Nausicaä and Evangelion! The Whereabouts of the Giant Warrior?" · Behind the Microphone · Creating Nausicaä · 12-page Booklet with Producer's and Director's Statements

You can preorder both of these Studio Ghibli steelbooks right here.