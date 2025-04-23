Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Sunrise on the Reaping, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping: Haymich And Lenore Have Official Been Cast

Lionsgate has confirmed that Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak will play Haymitch Abernathy and Lenore Dove Baird in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Haymitch's origin story explores his relationship with Lenore Dove Baird in the highly anticipated film.

Joseph Zada stars in upcoming productions like We Were Liars and Netflix's East of Eden.

Whitney Peak appears in Shiver and holds a starring role in Max's Gossip Girl reboot.

Lionsgate teased at CinemaCon that they were deep into the casting process for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping , which was probably code for "we have the people we want, we just need the ink to dry on some contracts." That wouldn't be too surprising considering the release date for the next film, fall next year, and they will have to kick off production to make sure they can hit that release date. Some casting rumors were going around concerning Elle Fanning, which haven't been confirmed or denied, but the two big names have been cast, so we won't have to deal with months of speculation and rumors; we love to see it. We also got two names that aren't exactly A-listers, which is the right way to go about this. The cast of the initial films was mostly unknowns or people just starting off their careers, so it stands to reason that they would continue to bring in new, young talent. In a press release sent out today, Lionsgate announced that Joseph Zada has been cast as Haymitch Abernathy, Tribute from District 12, and Whitney Peak will be playing Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

"The Hunger Games franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire," said Erin Westerman, co-president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in the press release. "After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out—not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles. Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise. His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can't wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series."

"Deb Zane and Dylan Jury oversaw an exhaustive (and exhausting!) search to find a young actor with the skill and imagination to embody young Haymitch," added producer Nina Jacobson. "Jo prepared like crazy and stole our hearts. Then Whitney took our breath away as Lenore Dove. When we put the two of them together, it was one of those magical casting moments when you know your search has led you home."

Zada will next be seen starring in the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series "We Were Liars," which premieres this June. He also just completed production for Netflix's "East of Eden," in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, Martha Plimpton, Tracy Letts, and Chris Abbott; Zoe Kazan has written and is executive producing this seven-episode limited series based on the 1952 John Steinbeck novel. Zada currently can be seen starring in the lead role of Charlie in the upcoming Stan Australia Original Series "Invisible Boys," based on the bestselling novel by Holden Sheppard.

Peak will next be seen as the lead in Sony Pictures' upcoming shark thriller Shiver opposite Phoebe Dynevor, as well as alongside Liam Neeson and Teresa Palmer in 4 Kids Walk into a Bank for Amazon MGM's Orion label. She is most known for her starring role on Max's highly-anticipated reboot of "Gossip Girl" playing Zoya Lott. She is also known for starring in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi. Peak is currently a global CHANEL ambassador: in 2023, Peak was named the newest face of the COCO MADEMOISELLE fragrance; the move makes her the first Black face of a CHANEL scent, and overall, one of the rare Black faces seen in fragrance ads. She also starred in the latest CHANEL 22 handbag campaign.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

