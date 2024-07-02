Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Never Let Go

Never Let Go: The Official Poster Has Been Released

Lionsgate has released the first poster for the upcoming psychological thriller Never Let Go. It will be released on September 27th.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils official poster for 'Never Let Go' set for a Sept 27 release.

Alexandre Aja directs Halle Berry in this psychological thriller/horror.

A chilling tale of a mother and twins fighting evil in isolation.

'Never Let Go' mixes survival drama with a haunting family bond storyline.

Lionsgate always has some interest releases over the course of the year. They tend to dip their toes into every possible genre and work with filmmakers and stars on projects you might not expect from them anymore. One of the movies that looks like it has some serious potential is Never Let Go. We have a mom and her twin boys living in the middle of nowhere following some event where they are no longer tethered to their home. However, the boys are getting older, and like any other kids, they are beginning to question whether or not what their mom is telling them about the world is real and if the danger is as bad as she is making it sound. A decent concept; the excellent leading lady and a director who managed to turn "Trapped in a flooded house with Alligators" into a pretty damn good movie; all of the pieces are here. Now, they have to stick the landing. Lionsgate released the first images and trailer in May, but now we have the first poster.

Never Let Go: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and executive producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 – Monster's Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Never Let Go is directed by Alexandre Aja and written by KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby. It will be produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Alexandre Aja and stars Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, and Anthony B. Jenkins. Never Let Go will be released on September 27, 2024.

