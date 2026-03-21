Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready Or Not 2: [SPOILER] Is The Bonkers Radio Silence Scene

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett spotlight the scene in the [SPOILER] as the most fun to choreograph.

Article Summary Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett highlight their favorite “bonkers” scene in Ready or Not 2.

Filmmakers pushed action and emotion to new limits, mixing slapstick humor with brutal, visceral combat.

Radio Silence’s signature style shines through in shocking set pieces and wild choreography.

There are certain horror movies that can only be described as "bonkers," and that's just a great word in general. However, there are certain things that each director brings to projects that specifically make them a "bonkers NAME film." What is the crazy little touch you specifically brought to this project where you can point to it and go, "This is a touch that only we would add to this scene." Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is a bonkers film with two bonkers directors behind the camera, so when we got the chance to ask Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett what specific details in the movie make this a bonkers Radio Silence film, we had to know. Of course, the blood canon played a role.

"I think, the bonkers, I was going to say I think that one of the things we tried really hard to achieve with this was push the bonkers, push the bombastic stuff as far as we could, but also deepen the emotion," Bettinelli-Olpin said. "And so that we could do both of those things simultaneously, our hope is that they can both live cohesively, that you can have some deeper emotion, but also shit gets real crazy." Note, the next scene we are going to discuss is a SPOILER, so if you haven't seen Ready or Not 2 yet and don't want to know about one of the scenes that happens in the latter half of the movie, don't read beyond the following video. This is your formal SPOILER WARNING.

"There is a moment when Grace and Faith fight in the wedding venue," Gillett explained. "It's immediately followed by the left turn of that moment. I think it's really declarative in an instant what we were hoping to achieve throughout the movie. You're like, "holy shit," these amazing performances. It's so emotionally connected. It's heartbreaking, and then somebody shows up with a fucking rocket launcher. Oh, wait, how do these things co-exist so effortlessly, so naturally in the same story? And I think that is very much a Radio Silence thing."

Now that the wedding scene specifically was brought up, we asked whether that was the scene in Ready or Not 2 where they had the most fun choreographing and shooting, with the emphasis on 'fun' rather than 'difficulty.'

"I mean, it was certainly the most fun. It felt like the most alive in a lot of respects," Gillett replied. "Because you show up on those days of shooting with the grand design of like 80 moves and then you realize, oh shit, we only have time to shoot 20. And so how do you get from A to B? Even while keeping it safe, there's a lot improv with the stunt team and Sam[ara Weaving] steps in and stunt people step in. It's hard to not fall in love with the pace when you're moving that quickly, and the performance itself is so physical. It was a joy to create that sequence." It's a scene that sticks with you, that's for sure, with the back and forth with what Grace is going through, much more slapstick, and the fight that Faith is having, so visceral and brutal that you almost want to look away. The juxtaposition makes it jarring in a good way.

Look for more from our interview with Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett later this week, along with interviews with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come stars Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Elijah Wood.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

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