Super Mario Bros Movie Poster Debuts, Trailer On Thursday

Super Mario Bros is finally returning to the big screen, and today, Universal released an easter egg-laden poster. It looks like we will also get the first trailer this Thursday during a special Nintendo Direct presentation. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri p.g.a. and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

Super Mario Bros Has Been A Long Time Coming

To partner with Illumination as well, this will be a slam dunk. They were no doubt impressed by the Sonic films, which grosses topped $700 million worldwide. We should have seen the Universal and Illumination pairing coming as well anyway: a Super Mario World expansion is coming to Universal theme parks, having already opened overseas. And for those who are complaining about Pratt voicing Mario and whatnot, the vast majority of people are not going to care at all. Once that trailer drops in two days, it is all over. This is going to be huge.

Never forget, however, why this is all possible. Wreck-It Ralph walked so Sonic and Super Mario Bros could run. This could be the start of a whole new franchise for sure, and the sky is the limit. Just please: do not suck like the other Mario film. Fans couldn't take that kind of hit again. Super Mario Bros will open in theaters on April 7th, 2023.