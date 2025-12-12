Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl Is An "Anti-Hero Story, She's Got A Lot Of Demons"

Supergirl director Craig Gillespie says, "This is really an anti-hero story. She’s got a lot of demons, a lot of baggage coming into this."

The first teaser trailer for Supergirl appeared online yesterday, and it's time to prepare for seven months of the same, annoying misogynistic arguments from the same group of people who have been running around the internet for the last decade. We've seen this song, dance, concert, and the countless reunion tours before; we don't need to see it again. As for everyone else, it's time to focus on a hero that has had a weird journey from the page to the screen. Kara has had a movie before, but it is legendarily terrible. She also had a very good run over in the Arrowverse, but now she's taking center stage in this movie, and it's not the Kara we have seen in those other versions. As director Craig Gillespie said at the release event (via The Hollywood Reporter), "This is really an anti-hero story. She's got a lot of demons, a lot of baggage coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life."

James Gunn went on to add that gender isn't the thing that makes Supergirl and this version of Kara unique. "So many times female superheroes are so perfect. She's not that at all. … Like male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while," he said. There are exactly two heroes who are mostly good and perfect in modern-day comics: Superman and Steve Rogers. Both of them have strayed before. Kara being messier has been the point of her character and journey since she was conceived in 1959. It's just that the definition of what "messy" means for a teenager or young woman has drastically evolved and changed with the times.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Truth. Justice. Whatever. Supergirl lands in theaters June 26.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production, The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

