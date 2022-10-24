Superman: Henry Cavil Confirms His DCEU Return Not One-Off

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill will work on fulfilling his "promise" after his DC future was considered iffy as Superman when his post-credit cameo in 2019's Shazam! fell through. This is in contrast to Ben Affleck, who swore off the role as Batman following his involvement in 2016's Suicide Squad, but later returned for Warner Bros' upcoming The Flash to join Tim Burton franchise actor Michael Keaton. Beyond that, Robert Pattinson will be tied to Matt Reeves' The Batman films for the foreseeable future. The following contains a major spoiler.

Superman in Black Adam

Unless you've been living under a "rock," the biggest buzz from Black Adam in the post-credit scene that featured Cavill's Superman. The actor posted on his Instagram, setting aside any doubts about his DC future, writing, "A very small taste of what's to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience; it will be rewarded. #Superman". He said he wanted to wait until the weekend to post the announcement and that what everyone saw in Black Adam was "a small taste of what's to come."

The Witcher star made his debut as the hero in the 2013 film before building up the DCEU into 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice debuted Affleck's Batman, who would be the only DCEU star not to have his solo film. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman has two films, the most recent in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984. Jason Mamoa's second solo film in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated for a December 25th, 2023 release. Affleck joins Ezra Miller's first solo film in The Flash, slated for June 23rd. Perhaps Cavill will fulfill that promise he never did in 2019 and appear in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes out on March 17th.