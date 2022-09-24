The Witcher Season 3 in Summer 2023; "Blood Origin" This December

Fans looking to hear more about Netflix and showrunner & EP Declan de Barra's upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin were not disappointed by global fan event Tudum today, with news that Minnie Driver has joined the cast as narrator Seanchai, a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the abilities to travel between time and worlds. In other words, she's a tour guide of sorts for audiences. "Where The Witcher came from is a whole world and you need some help understanding that," Driver tells Tudum. "So I'm pivotal in helping people understand where this origin story comes from." And guess what? The series is set to hit Netflix this December… December 25th, to be exact. And that's not all, because we were also treated to news from Henry Cavill that The Witcher Season 3 will be arriving in Summer 2023. Joining the cast are Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin. Amell plays an elven fighter named Gallatin, who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia'tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Zhang is Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest who is a fierce and talented huntress. Skinner plays Prince Radovid, a royal playboy and the younger brother of King Vizimir (Ed Birch). Elwin is Mistle, a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves.

Here's a look back at the teaser for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

Joining Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown, and Michelle Yeoh are Sir Lenny Henry ("Lord Of the Rings" Series) as Balor, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) as Brían, and Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut. In addition, Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) is set for the role of Eredin, with Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan "Brother Death", Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of the original Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Declan de Barra will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole also executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as the creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind; Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. With production underway in the UK, Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) is set to direct episodes 101,104, and 106; and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct episodes 102, 103, and 105.