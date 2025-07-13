Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth, Lilo & Stitch, superman, Weekend Box Office

Superman Soars To A Record As The Box Office Stays Hot

Superman flew high at the weekend box office, setting franchise records and keeping the summer box office hot.

Superman flew to a record take in his opening weekend, taking the top spot from Jurassic World Rebirth. The DC hero scored an opening of $122 million, the highest opening for a solo Superman film ever. This was also Warner Bros' sixth opening weekend victory this year, and the third highest three-day opening of 2025 so far, only trailing A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch. Not bad for the launch of a brand new film universe. This is also director James Gunn's second-highest opening all time after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. With an A-CinemaScore, this should have a bit of a run in theaters. Internationally, the film had a bit more muted opening of $95 million, so that is something to keep an eye on.

Superman & The Dinos Continue The Box Office Hot Streak

Jurassic World Rebirth held well against Superman, seeing a smaller than expected drop of -57% for another $40 million. Worldwide, it has already smashed past the $500 million mark in its march toward $1 billion. One film that should eek out that number sometime this week is Lilo & Stitch. Here in the states, it was number six this week with $2.7 million. Its worldwide total sits at $994 million. That means that in the coming few days, maybe not until the weekend, it will officially become the first film to cross $1 billion in 2025. F1: The Movie, How to Train Your Dragon, and Elio ranked the top five domestically this week.

The weekend box office top five for July 11:

Superman- $122 million Jurassic World Rebirth- $40 million F1: The Movie- $13 million How To Train Your Dragon- $7.8 million Elio- $3.9 million

Next weekend, two competitors try to shake up the top five before Marvel Studios swoops in. First, Smurfs tries to steal all the family dollars that How to Train Your Dragon and Elio have been gobbling up. Second, horror fans get nostalgic with the sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer. Superman should hold onto the top spot unless something catastrophic goes down. I think both new films will open around the $15 million range, though the potential to breakout and top $20 million is there for IKWYDLS. Even so, I think the dinos hold onto the second spot.

