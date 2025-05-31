Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, Madame Web, sony pictures, Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Reflects on Her Time Making Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney looks back at her time making Madame Web and reveals that its box office performance didn't dictate her perception.

Madame Web struggled at the box office and with critics, earning just $100.4 million on an $80 million budget.

The film has found a cult following, with fans embracing its campy, so-bad-it's-good moments and viral memes.

Sweeney believes enjoying her work is more important than the film’s commercial or critical success.

Sony's Madame Web, meant to be a fresh addition to its Spider-Man Universe, didn't exactly swing into box office success. Despite a high-profile cast including Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor, the film failed to generate significant hype, earning just $100.4 million worldwide against its $80 million budget. Critics weren't kind either, citing its uneven storytelling, lack of compelling action, and bizarre dialogue choices, leading to its infamous Worst Picture win at the Razzies.

But while Madame Web may not have been a critical darling, it has found an unexpected second life among certain audiences. Much like Sony's Morbius, the film has developed a quirky fanbase—not necessarily for its storytelling, but for its campy energy, unintentionally hilarious moments, and over-the-top performances. Some viewers have embraced it as a so-bad-it's-good experience, transforming its more awkward scenes into memes and viral social media jokes.

Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Thoughts on the Critiques Surrounding Madame Web

Sweeney, who played comic book character Julia Carpenter, has remained positive about her involvement in the film, despite the project's mixed reception. In a recent interview with Empire, she reflected on her overall experience, emphasizing that personal enjoyment mattered more than the film's financial outcome. "I mean, I had a really fun time, so that is all that matters to me," Sweeney said. "I think that if you are enjoying what you do, it doesn't really matter what the outcome is, on a box-office level. Of course, you want the film to be celebrated and loved and successful, because then everyone succeeds."

While Madame Web may not have been the blockbuster Sony envisioned, its unexpected cult status proves that even superhero flops can find their own niche. Whether audiences engage with the film ironically or genuinely appreciate its eccentric qualities, it continues to be a topic of conversation long after its theatrical run. And, in today's world of online fandoms, even failed films can become beloved—just not always in the way studios originally intended.

