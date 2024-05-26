Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, lisa ann walters, the parent trap, the parent trap 2

The Parent Trap Star Suggests That Disney is Interested in a Sequel

One of the stars of the 1998 version of Disney's The Parent Trap suggests that Lindsay Lohan might return for a sequel.

Article Summary Lindsay Lohan teases a return to Disney with potential sequels to Freaky Friday and The Parent Trap.

Lisa Ann Walters drops hints about a new Parent Trap project and a role for her best friend Elaine Hendricks.

Walters expresses excitement about her possible involvement in a Parent Trap sequel alongside Lohan.

Disney might be exploring continuing The Parent Trap's legacy, with original cast members showing interest.

It's looking like Lindsay Lohan is really leaning into her Disney origins as the star gears up for her return with Freaky Friday and potentially — for her iconic roles as twin sisters in the 1998 iteration of the film The Parent Trap. Because after films like The Parent Trap and the gruesome psychological-thriller-indie-slasher I Know Who Killed Me, it's obvious that two Lohans are better than one.

When speaking to ExtraTV about The Parent Trap and a possible sequel, given Lohan's recent return to Freaky Friday, actress Lisa Ann Walters suggests that it might actually happen at one point in time. Walters explains to the reporter, "I would love it. Y'know, I was just talking to her publicist yesterday. She's going back to do Freaky Friday, and they were talking a little bit about another Parent Trap, like, segueing into the next thing, and they were, 'Oh, there'll be a part for you.' And I said, well, that's great, but I also have to put my best friend Elaine Hendricks in the movie because the 'Mean Meredith' needs to have redemption. And she's my best friend in life, so I would love to play with her in something."

The Parent Trap Plot Summary, Cast, and Creative Team

The Parent Trap plot summary: Hallie Parker, a hip Californian, and Annie James, a proper London miss, are identical twins who don't even know each other exists — until they accidentally meet at summer camp. Now they're up to their freckles in schemes and dreams to switch places, get their parents back together, and have the family they've always wished for!

The 1998 version of The Parent Trap is directed by Nancy Meyers, with a script penned by David Swift, Charles Shyer, and Erich Kästner. The film stars Lindsay Lohan, Hendrix, Natasha Richardson, Walter, Maggie Wheeler, Joanna Barnes, Polly Holliday, Maggie Emma Thomas, Ronnie Stevens, Kat Graham, Courtney Woods, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, Simon Kunz, Dennis Quaid, and Michael Lohan.

Do you think Disney will proceed with another version of The Parent Trap featuring Lohan's return?

