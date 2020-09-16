Anthony Mackie Stars In First Trailer For Synchronic, Out October 23rd

Synchronic is a new sci-fi thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as a pair of paramedics and friends who take some snarly calls and think the violence is a byproduct of a new drug on the streets. When Dornan's daughter goes missing however, they star tto see the truth about the drug and all of reality as they know it. It looks trippy and different for Mackie and Dornan both, and should be a good time. The film is co-written by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, with Benson driecting. The film also stars Katie Aselton and Ally Ioannides. You can see the trailer for Synchronic down below.

Synchronic Synopsis And Poster

When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis's oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality—and the flow of time itself.

While this film will see a theatrical release, the film's directors do not support it. "Due to distribution arrangements that are out of our control, the release of 'Synchronic' into drive-ins and indoor theaters has been confirmed for October 23rd. But we want to be very clear: at the time of writing this, we personally wouldn't go to an indoor movie theater, so we can't encourage you to," the post. "To us, this isn't only about feeling safe in a theater; this is also about the scientific community indicating that enclosed spaces like movie theaters are still a hazard for spreading COVID-19 to others." So, I guess wait until it hits VOD? If not, it hits theaters on October 23rd.