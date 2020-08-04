Coming Of Age Film Teenage Badass Gets Digital Release In September

A new trailer for coming-of-age film Teenage Badass was released online this morning. After missing its debut at this year's SXSW festival when it was canceled, and the film kinda languished around a little bit. Freestyle has picked it up, and will release it digitally on September 18th. The film stars Mcabe Gregg (Enlisted), Julie Ann Emery (Preacher), Kevin Corrigan (Pineapple Express), Madelyn Deutch (The Year of Spectacular Men), Elsie Hewitt (Dave) and Dillon Lane (Countdown). It is co-written by Grant McCord and Matthew Dho, with McCord stepping behind the camera to direct. Deadline had the news of the sale. You can see the trailer for Teenage Badass down below.

Teenage Badass Synopsis

"Teenage Badass tells the story of the rise of a fictional indie rock band named Stylo and the Murder Dogs. Set in 2006, we follow Brad (Mcabe Gregg), a teenage drummer who dreams of making it big in a rock band. Brad and his single-mother Rae (Julie Ann Emery) struggle to get by as Brad refuses to give up. On a fluke, Brad joins a new band fronted by singer/songwriter Kirk Stylo. They land a shot to play on a local news show. With the town buzzing from their performance, Brad's dreams inch closer when they're asked to record with Jordan (Kevin Corrigan), a legendary local producer. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, a series of chaotic events threaten everything.

It seems like a pretty straight-forward rock and roll story, although I like the way the film is shot, more down in the muck, and with fewer frills. This was one of the more buzzed-about films at SXSW this year, so anticipation for the digital release of Teenage Badass should be high when it debuts in September.