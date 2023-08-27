Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: clips, Paramount Pictures, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – 'Back To School' Clip

Today is National Cinema Day, and here is a clip from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem because that is one of the movies you should go check out today.

Today is National Cinema Day, where you can go see any movie for just $4! There's actually quite a lot of good stuff in theaters to check out, and one that flew a bit more under the radar despite being fantastic was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The film hasn't done terribly at the box office; it is currently sitting just below $125M worldwide, but it deserves more than that. Paramount has some faith in the film because they have already greenlit a sequel and TV show, but we know how those things can change if the movie underperforms. So, if you're still on the fence about whether or not you want to see this movie, Paramount Pictures has a clip you can check out. You can see how this version of the turtles really leans into the "teenage" part, and all these kids want to do is go to school and do the sort of high school things all of us took very much took for granted when we were kids.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Starring Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Sharon Brown Jr. (Mikey), Micah Abbey (Donnie), Brady Noon (Raph), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April), Ice Cube (Superfly), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Natasia Demetriou (Wing Nut), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman)! It was released in theaters on August 2nd.

