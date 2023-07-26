Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Animated Series in Development

Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon are developing a new animated series featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem voice cast.

If you're a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, then the future might be looking pretty bright for you on both the big and small screens. As you know, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg have an animated feature film take on the turtles coming up – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Well, it sounds like the studio is liking what they're seeing & reading, with a Variety profile on Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, offering some insight into the franchise's future. Along with moving ahead on developing a sequel film, the article also announced/comfirmed that Paramount and Nickelodeon are set to develop a two-season animated streaming series to bridge the two films – and yes, it will include the voice cast from the original film.

Created in 1984 by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" have found themselves adapted into a number of mediums – with the upcoming animated theatrical film being the most recent. But ask TMNT fans about their favorite take on the "Heroes in a Half Shell," and a ton would say it's the classic 1987-1996 animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. During a panel for the film at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), we learned that the series will be making its way to Nickelodeon. That means all 193 episodes of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael & Michelangelo goodness will hit screens later this month in the U.S. (followed by Nickelodeon-branded channels & digital platforms internationally). Here's a look at when the news was first announced at SDCC 2023:

Here's a look at the trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, followed by an overview of the film:

Produced by Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, "Mutant Mayhem" marks Nickelodeon's first-ever CG-animated theatrical production. The film follows the Turtle brothers — Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon) and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) — who, after years of being sheltered from the human world, set out to "win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts." With the help of their new friend April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri), the Turtles take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!