Posted in: IFC, Movies, Shudder | Tagged: Good Boy

Good Boy: Official Poster For A New Horror Movie From The POV Of A Dog

The official poster for Good Boy, a new horror movie where we watch from the perspective of a dog, which will be released in theaters on October 3rd.

Article Summary Good Boy is a new horror movie told uniquely from the point of view of a dog, Indy.

The film explores horror conventions by making the loyal pet the central protagonist of the story.

The official poster showcases Indy facing ominous supernatural threats, teasing emotional stakes.

Good Boy premieres in theaters October 3, 2025, following its buzzworthy SXSW debut.

Earlier this year, we got the chance to speak to 28 Years Later director Danny Boyle and asked him what neat tools or techniques he got to use in the movie. There were a couple of different things, and he seemed genuinely excited about all of them, but it was what he said about the horror genre in general that was all too true. "Horror gives you a chance," Boyle said. "You know, you can take these risks with horror. It's a lovely, freeing environment, technically. You know, you can you can challenge conventions, and resolution, and format." Horror has become the place where artists truly push the boundaries of what can even be called a film. New genres are born and die from horror alone, and it's fantastic every time someone gets the opportunity to try something different. In Good Boy, which will be released in theaters on October 3rd following a successful SXSW premiere in March, the new thing they are trying is that the protagonist of the film is the dog.

Animals have played a large role in movies in general, to the point that "Does The Dog Die?" exists as a website because people can be upset by the fact that a dog dies in the film. A horror movie with man's best friend and an animal with unconditional love and the desire to protect its loved ones? It sounds like a recipe for a movie that will rip out your heart. The first poster was released today, and it features our titular good boy, Indy, director Ben Leonberg's actual dog, going up against some seriously creepy-looking hands. It's one dog against a lot of threats with the logline: "Trust His Instincts." I think I would die for Indy, which might be exactly what this movie wants from me. A lot of people would do a lot to protect their pet, and the pet would do the same for them, and seeing the world through the eyes of a dog that cannot communicate what is freaking them out, like we can assume this is going to be a rough watch even if we never see what those hands are..

Good Boy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our canine hero, Indy, finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner—and best friend—Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering. After moving in, Indy is immediately vexed by empty corners, tracks an invisible presence only he can see, perceives phantasmagoric warnings from a long-dead dog, and is haunted by visions of the previous occupant's grim death. When Todd begins succumbing to the dark forces swirling around the house, Indy must battle a malevolence intent on dragging his beloved Todd into the afterlife.

Good Boy, directed by Ben Leonberg, stars Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, Larry Fessenden, Stuart Rudin, Hunter Goetz, Anya Krawcheck, and Indy as Himself. It will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!