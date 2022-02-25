Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 Soundtrack Up For Order At Waxwork

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 is one of the wildest sequels ever made. Well, scratch that; it is one of the wildest horror films ever made. Actually, scratch that as well; this is just one of the wildest films made, period. Filmed as more of a comedy than the original by Tobe Hooper, the first time you watch it, you will hate it. It makes no sense and feels like it takes four hours for it to end. But watch it again, and you start to enjoy it more and more until it actually becomes genius and part of your horror rotation. For fans, Waxwork Records is now taking orders for the soundtrack for the film on vinyl. This is the first time the soundtrack has ever been released, featuring music by Jerry Lambert. Check it out below.

Waxwork Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 Release Details

Waxwork Records is proud to release the complete original film score by composer Jerry Lambert for the very first time in any format. Sourced from the original 1986 master tapes and then mixed and sequenced into a cohesive album listening experience by the composer himself, the score features over 90 minutes of dark musique concréte by utilizing musical cues, synthesizers, drones, field recordings, audio manipulation, wind, tape loops, animal snarls, and sampling.

Waxwork Records is excited to present the official TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE PART 2 score with 180-gram "Chainsaw Blade and Blood" colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, composer liner notes by Jerry Lambert, new artwork by Robert Sammelin, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12"x12" art print, and more! "Dog Will Hunt!"

Yet another awesome Waxwork Records release; they are the best horror label in the business when it comes to vinyl and soundtracks, and this just further deepens their reputation. Go here and secure this one right now, before it is too late.