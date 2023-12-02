Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: eli roth, thanksgiving, Thanksgiving 2

Thanksgiving 2 Is A Go, Releasing In 2025 Says Eli Roth

Eli Roth has announced that there will be a Thanksgiving sequel. He started on the script this week and it will release in 2025.

Article Summary Eli Roth announces Thanksgiving 2, script work starts now for 2025 release.

Original Thanksgiving film's success with $30.6 million gross prompts sequel.

Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, and more starred in the first holiday slasher.

Roth aims for clever writing to continue The Carver's story in the new film.

Thanksgiving 2 is happening, horror fans. Eli Roth shared the good news on Instagram this week, as the first film is now in theaters and having a pretty good run so far. "BREAKING NEWS! John Carver will kill again! @thanksgivingmovie sequel is a GO!!! Thank you everyone who supported ORIGINAL HORROR in theaters!!! Go see it now on the big screen while it's in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today!" the director posted on his announcement video. The holiday horror hit has now pulled in $30.6 million worldwide, doubling its budget.

Thanksgiving 2 Will Have A Lot To Live Up To

Directed by Eli Roth from a script by Roth and Jeff Rendell, Thanksgiving stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks ("Walker"), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Nell Verlaque ("Big Shot"), Gina Gershon ("Chucky"), Tim Dillon and Rick Hoffman (Hostel). It is an extension of Roth's fake trailer from 2007's Grindhouse, which stole the show for some. We have been clamoring for the film to be made ever since, and Roth has kept his promise to make it, and I loved it. Now, do I love the idea of this becoming a franchise? No. But I could be wrong; maybe lightning will strike twice. This is Roth's best film as a director; maybe he will be just as inspired by a sequel.

Thanksgiving getting a sequel proves that if a horror film succeeds, it will become a franchise. That gets to be annoying, as not every story needs a sequel. Slashers have always gotten sequels, though, and The Carver was a good one. How he made it to the next one will take some clever writing, but if anyone can pull it off, it is Roth and Rendell.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!