The 97th Oscars: Here Is Your Complete List of Nominees for This Year

Set for ABC and Hulu on March 2nd, here are the nominees for the 97th Oscars - with Emilia Pérez leading the way with 13 nominations.

Oscar nominations were announced live this morning in a presentation hosted by Bowen Yang and Rachael Sennot in Hollywood. Not a lot of surprises this year, as films like Anora, Wicked, Conclave, A Complete Unknown, The Substance, Emilia Pérez, and The Brutalist got their expected nominations. Leading the way with nominations was Emilia Pérez with 13 nominations, setting a record for a foreign language film. Wicked and The Brutalist follow with 10 nominations. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place live from Los Angeles on Sunday, March 3rd. They will be hosted this year by Conan O'Brien. The Oscars will air live on both ABC and Hulu.

Oscar Nominations: Here Is The Full List Of Nominees
Image via The Academy X Account

97th Oscar Nominations List

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody
Timothée Chalamet
Colman Domingo
Ray Fiennes
Sebastian Stan

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo
Karla Sofia Gascon
Mikey Madison
Demi Moore
Fernanda Torres

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov
Kieran Culkin
Edward Norton
Guy Pearce
Jeremy Strong

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro
Ariana Grande
Felicity Jones
Isabella Rossellini
Zoe Saldana

Oscar Nominees For Directing

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Perez
The Substance

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here
The Girl with The Needle
Emilia Perez
The Seed of a Sacred Fig
Flow

Oscar Nominees For Animated Feature Film 

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit
The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature Film 

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane

Film Editing

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Cinematography 

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu

Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked

Oscar Nominees For Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Music (Original Song)

El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like A Bird, Sing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Live Action Short Film

A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Oscar Nominees For Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

