Posted in: ABC, Awards/Nominations, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: academy awards, oscars

The 97th Oscars: Here Is Your Complete List of Nominees for This Year

Set for ABC and Hulu on March 2nd, here are the nominees for the 97th Oscars - with Emilia Pérez leading the way with 13 nominations.

Oscar nominations were announced live this morning in a presentation hosted by Bowen Yang and Rachael Sennot in Hollywood. Not a lot of surprises this year, as films like Anora, Wicked, Conclave, A Complete Unknown, The Substance, Emilia Pérez, and The Brutalist got their expected nominations. Leading the way with nominations was Emilia Pérez with 13 nominations, setting a record for a foreign language film. Wicked and The Brutalist follow with 10 nominations. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place live from Los Angeles on Sunday, March 3rd. They will be hosted this year by Conan O'Brien. The Oscars will air live on both ABC and Hulu.

97th Oscar Nominations List

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody

Timothée Chalamet

Colman Domingo

Ray Fiennes

Sebastian Stan

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo

Karla Sofia Gascon

Mikey Madison

Demi Moore

Fernanda Torres

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov

Kieran Culkin

Edward Norton

Guy Pearce

Jeremy Strong

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro

Ariana Grande

Felicity Jones

Isabella Rossellini

Zoe Saldana

Oscar Nominees For Directing

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Perez

The Substance

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here

The Girl with The Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Flow

Oscar Nominees For Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit

The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Oscar Nominees For Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Music (Original Song)

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like A Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Oscar Nominees For Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!