Posted in: ABC, Awards/Nominations, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: academy awards, oscars
The 97th Oscars: Here Is Your Complete List of Nominees for This Year
Set for ABC and Hulu on March 2nd, here are the nominees for the 97th Oscars - with Emilia Pérez leading the way with 13 nominations.
Oscar nominations were announced live this morning in a presentation hosted by Bowen Yang and Rachael Sennot in Hollywood. Not a lot of surprises this year, as films like Anora, Wicked, Conclave, A Complete Unknown, The Substance, Emilia Pérez, and The Brutalist got their expected nominations. Leading the way with nominations was Emilia Pérez with 13 nominations, setting a record for a foreign language film. Wicked and The Brutalist follow with 10 nominations. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place live from Los Angeles on Sunday, March 3rd. They will be hosted this year by Conan O'Brien. The Oscars will air live on both ABC and Hulu.
97th Oscar Nominations List
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody
Timothée Chalamet
Colman Domingo
Ray Fiennes
Sebastian Stan
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo
Karla Sofia Gascon
Mikey Madison
Demi Moore
Fernanda Torres
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov
Kieran Culkin
Edward Norton
Guy Pearce
Jeremy Strong
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro
Ariana Grande
Felicity Jones
Isabella Rossellini
Zoe Saldana
Oscar Nominees For Directing
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Perez
The Substance
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
International Feature Film
I'm Still Here
The Girl with The Needle
Emilia Perez
The Seed of a Sacred Fig
Flow
Oscar Nominees For Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit
The Wild Robot
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Oscar Nominees For Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Music (Original Song)
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like A Bird, Sing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Oscar Nominees For Documentary Short Film
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked