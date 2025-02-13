Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: ben affleck, gavin o'connor, jon bernthal, The Accountant 2

The Accountant 2: Trailer And Poster Released Ahead Of SXSW Premiere

Amazon/MGM has released the first trailer and poster for The Accountant 2 ahead of its South by Southwest premiere next month.

South by Southwest is right around the corner, and the trailers, images, and posters for the big premiere films are starting to drop. Amazon/MGM is showing up in a pretty big way this year with two sequels to films that managed to gather maybe not the biggest but very dedicated followings. Another Simple Favor has released a poster and an image, but that trailer should be here soon. The Accountant 2 has released its first trailer along with a poster. The trailer starts off right away by showing off the inciting incident, so if you were hoping to see a decent amount of J.K. Simmons in this film, it appears you'll be out of luck. Amazon/MGM is giving this one a theatrical release, unlike Another Simple Favor , so there's that, at least.

The Accountant 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

The Accountant 2, directed by Gavin O'Connor, stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons. It will be released in theaters on April 25, 2025, after premiering at South by Southwest.

