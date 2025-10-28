Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: david fincher, quentin tarantino, the adventures of cliff booth

The Adventures of Cliff Booth: Eyeing Possible Summer 2026 Release

The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a spinoff film from Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is reportedly eyeing a potential summer 2026 release date.

Netflix is backing the project after years of development challenges and earlier cancellation rumors.

The film is a prequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, focusing on Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth.

Production began in July 2025, with story details still under wraps and hype building among Tarantino fans.

Netflix is having one hell of a year with the release of KPop Demon Hunters, but they have some more big projects in the pipeline that are set to come out before the end of the year. The streaming service has been throwing money at projects that don't seem to go anywhere for years, but it has come to realize that there is a market of fans who want to see Netflix films on the big screen. Whether or not the release should be before or after the streaming release is up for debate, considering that KPop Demon Hunters had a pre-Netflix theatrical release that went completely under the radar, and the film didn't find an audience until it hit streaming. The subsequent theatrical releases were a response to that streaming success.

That doesn't mean Netflix is going to change the way it releases movies anytime soon. They are giving more movies, more theatrical releases, like the Greta Gerwig adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia, but it sounds like another film is also eyeing a theatrical release of some kind. The spin-off film for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood has had a bit of a bumpy road making it to the big screen, but according to Variety, The Adventure of Cliff Booth is the official title, and it is reportedly eyeing a summer 2026 release date. The first film did very well in August of all places, so there is precedent.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth And Its Meandering Production Journey

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood managed to find a place at the box office in 2019 despite the near-constant competition from other studios and people legitimately thinking that half a billion dollars was underperforming. The movie was a massive hit for Sony, making just under $400 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of less than $100 million. The large cast of eccentric characters, both real and fictional, drew audiences in. Tarantino has been talking about a prequel film focusing on Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth since at least 2021, but whether or not he directed it would clash with his idea that he only wanted to direct ten films before retiring. He finished the script in April 2024, and people were brought on, but he canceled the film. A year later, something unexpected happened to The Adventures of Cliff Booth as we learned the film was titled. Tarantino wasn't going to direct the film, but he did hand his script over to David Fincher, and Netflix decided to fund the project. Fincher and Netflix have worked on several projects over the last couple of years, from Mindhunter to The Killer. Netflix did as they always do and threw a ton of money into the project.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth started filming in July 2025 and is expected to wrap at the beginning of 2026. The cast consists of Brad Pitt and Timothy Olyphant reprising their roles as Cliff Booth and James Stacy, alongside Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany, JB Tadena, and Corey Fogelmanis.

