Kevin Feige: Future Of Deadpool, Wolverine, And The X-Men In The MCU

Kevin Feige is currently attending D23 Brasil and addressed the future of Deadpool, Wolverine, and the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Article Summary Kevin Feige discusses Deadpool, Wolverine, and X-Men's MCU future at D23 Brasil.

Marvel took its time integrating Fox characters.

Feige views X-Men's integration as crucial, planned since Avengers: Endgame.

Untitled Marvel Movie release dates hint at future X-Men appearances in the MCU.

Since Disney officially acquired 20th Century Fox, people have wondered when the X-Men and other characters would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead of doing what everyone expected, which was pivoting and immediately trying to get those characters into the universe as fast as possible, they have been taking their sweet time. The Fox characters officially make their debut this summer in Deadpool & Wolverine, which did a decent job of introducing these characters to the Marvel Universe in a very comic-book way. Kevin Feige was asked about the future of these two characters specifically at D23 Brasil (via omelete translated from Portugues), and he said, "The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we're always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast." Giggidy.

All jokes aside, considering the numbers that Deadpool & Wolverine did, you know they are trying to figure out a way to make a fourth movie happen while making it work within the confines of the larger MCU plan. That plan and where the X-Men fits in general are also things that Feige addressed at D23 Brasil (via omelete translated from Portuguese). We are heading into another round of storytelling, including two Avengers movies and introducing the Fantastic Four. Feige revealed that integrating the X-Men is "important" and something they have been planning since before Avengers: Endgame.

"When we were preparing for Avengers: Endgame years ago, it was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative, and then we had to start all over again after that. This time, on the road to Secret Wars, we already know very well what's going to happen. Be the story until then and beyond. The X-Men are an important part of that future", he commented.

Right now, we don't have any further information on Deadpool, Wolverine, or the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are a bunch of Untitled Marvel Movie release dates secured in the next couple of years beyond Avengers: Doomsday. Somewhere along the line, we'll see the X-Men brought to the big screen for the second time in many fans' lifetimes. What a time to be alive.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opened in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and was available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

