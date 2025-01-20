Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the alto knights

The Alto Knights: 3 High-Quality Images Have Been Released

Warner Bros. has released three high-quality images from The Alto Knights, one of which features two Robert De Niro's.

We got the first trailer for The Alto Knights not long ago, a film where we get to see Robert De Niro, not one but two roles in a mob movie because why not? And it looks pretty good. These films usually do in trailer form, but execution [heh] matters when it comes to gangster films. It's very easy for these films to drag and get very boring, even more so in the second act, when they forget that shoot-outs aren't the only way to add tension to films. This one is based on some level of reality, and the truth is often stranger than fiction, so this one has a massive question mark hanging over it. Warner Bros. updated the press site with three high-quality images from the movie, one of which features two Robert De Niro's and the always stunning Debra Messing, who needs to be in more movies.

The Alto Knights: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures, The Alto Knights stars Academy Award winner Robert De Niro in a dual role, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson.

The film follows two of New York's most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city's streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.

The Alto Knights was written by Oscar nominee Nicholas Pileggi (Goodfellas) and produced by Oscar winner Irwin Winkler (Rocky, Goodfellas), Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Charles Winkler and David Winkler, with Mike Drake executive producing.

De Niro stars alongside Debra Messing (Will & Grace), Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun), Kathrine Narducci (The Irishman), Michael Rispoli (Billions), Michael Adler (Peppermint), Ed Amatrudo (Till, Nashville), Joe Bacino (Kick-Ass), Anthony J. Gallo (The Irishman), Wallace Langham (Ford v Ferrari), Louis Mustillo (Cooper's Bar, Mike & Molly), Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto (Billions) and Robert Uricola (Raging Bull).

Joining Levinson (Rainman, Dopesick) behind the camera are Oscar-nominated director of photography Dante Spinotti (The Insider, L.A. Confidential), production designer Neil Spisak (the Spider-Man films, Dopesick), Oscar-nominated editor Douglas Crise (Babel, Dopesick), Oscar-nominated costume designer Jeffrey Kurland (Bullets Over Broadway, Tenet), award-winning casting director Ellen Chenoweth (Past Lives) and composer David Fleming (Hillbilly Elegy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Irwin Winkler Production, a Barry Levinson Film, The Alto Knights. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and released in theaters nationwide on March 21, 2025, and internationally beginning 19 March 2025.

