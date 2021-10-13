The Aristocats Original Production Cel Available for Bid

Disney's 1970 animated film The Aristocats may not be mentioned in the same breath as its epics like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, or The Little Mermaid, but it does deserve its spot among the company's classics. Where The Aristocats shines isn't in grandiose storytelling but in creating an interesting and fully fleshed out world using cats as the basis. The film unpretentiously explores class with these cats and does so with the level of cuteness you'd expect from a Disney movie focusing on felines. Fans of this underappreciated classic can bid on an original production cel from The Aristocats today at Heritage Auctions.

The cel even comes framed. You can check out the cel and its framed presentation here, which I think looks quite nice:

The Aristocats Marie Production Cel with Custom Background (Walt Disney, 1970).

"Everybody wants to be a cat!" Marie looks adorable in this original, hand-painted production cel from The Aristocats. Marie is the only daughter of elegant feline Duchess in the film, and she looks as cute as ever in this image of her with her signature pink bows. Marie measures 4.25" x 3.5" on this cel as she stares sweetly into the distance. The cel is placed atop a custom background and has been framed with plexiglass and matted, with a matboard aperture of 8.25" x 9.75". The condition of this cel is Very Good, with slight handling and minor warping, as well as some minor debris. The frame is sold as-is.

Disney fans, cat lovers, and those who appreciate The Aristocrats alike can add this unique, framed production cel of Marie to their collection today by heading over to Heritage Auctions to bid. Best of luck to everyone staking their claim for this collector's piece.