The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – First Look Images Released

Netflix has released the first images, synopsis, cast, and release date for The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday special.

Last year, Dreamworks quietly released one of their best movies in a long time with The Bad Buys. The film was beautiful in terms of animation and was essentially Ocean's Eleven for kids as a concept. It went on to make $250 million at the worldwide box office on a burger of $80 million which isn't bad at all. However, it sounds like no one has greenlit an actual sequel quite yet, but we are getting a little more in this universe over on Netflix. The first look images for a special called The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday were released today, along with a summary and a cast list. The unfortunate thing about the cast list is it features none of the cast members from the previous film, and it takes place before the events of the film, so the bad guys are still trying to be, uh, bad. Maybe if this gets some love over on Netflix, it will show Dreamworks that they should do a full sequel with all of the returning cast.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there's nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning — because while everyone is home opening presents, it's the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city's holiday spirit by giving instead of taking.

Bret Haaland, stars Michael Godere as Wolf, Ezekiel Ajeigbe as Shark, Raul Ceballos as Piranha, Chris Diamantopoulos as Snake, Mallory Low as Tarantula, Zehra Fazal as Tiffany Fluffit, Keith Silverstein as Gary, Shaved Ice Vendor, Kari Wahlgren as DJ Trudy Tude. It will stream to Netflix on November 30th. The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday , directed by, starsas Wolf,as Shark,as Piranha,as Snake,as Tarantula,as Tiffany Fluffit, Keith Silverstein as Gary, Shaved Ice Vendor, Kari Wahlgren as DJ Trudy Tude. It will stream to Netflix on November 30th.

