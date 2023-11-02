Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, The Bad Guys, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Key Art, Trailer, & Images Released
Netflix has released the first poster, trailer, and new images from The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday special set to come out this month.
Key Points
- "The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday" special from Netflix features prequel-style plotline.
- The Christmas-themed special won't include the original movie's voice cast.
- Newly unveiled key art, trailer, and images depict stunning animation despite cast changes.
- The "Bad Guys" special is set to stream on Netflix on November 30th.
The Bad Guys might be among the most underappreciated animated gems of the last few years. While the film did pretty well at the box office, it didn't get nearly as much recognition as it deserved. It was essentially Ocean's Eleven but for kids and with a message as subtle as a 2×4 to the face. It's getting a Christmas special on Netflix, but they are approaching it in kind of a weird way. It's a special that takes place before the movie's events, so it's the Bad Guys before they have all of the character growth we saw in the previous film, and none of the voice cast from the film is returning. However, the animation still looks very nice, so there's that. Netflix has released a poster, trailer, and images for The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, which will be 26 minutes long.
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date
In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there's nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning — because while everyone is home opening presents, it's the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city's holiday spirit by giving instead of taking.