Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, The Bad Guys, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Key Art, Trailer, & Images Released

Netflix has released the first poster, trailer, and new images from The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday special set to come out this month.

Key Points "The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday" special from Netflix features prequel-style plotline.

The Christmas-themed special won't include the original movie's voice cast.

Newly unveiled key art, trailer, and images depict stunning animation despite cast changes.

The "Bad Guys" special is set to stream on Netflix on November 30th.

The Bad Guys might be among the most underappreciated animated gems of the last few years. While the film did pretty well at the box office, it didn't get nearly as much recognition as it deserved. It was essentially Ocean's Eleven but for kids and with a message as subtle as a 2×4 to the face. It's getting a Christmas special on Netflix, but they are approaching it in kind of a weird way. It's a special that takes place before the movie's events, so it's the Bad Guys before they have all of the character growth we saw in the previous film, and none of the voice cast from the film is returning. However, the animation still looks very nice, so there's that. Netflix has released a poster, trailer, and images for The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, which will be 26 minutes long.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there's nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning — because while everyone is home opening presents, it's the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city's holiday spirit by giving instead of taking.

Bret Haaland, stars Michael Godere as Wolf, Ezekiel Ajeigbe as Shark, Raul Ceballos as Piranha, Chris Diamantopoulos as Snake, Mallory Low as Tarantula, Zehra Fazal as Tiffany Fluffit, Keith Silverstein as Gary, Shaved Ice Vendor, Kari Wahlgren as DJ Trudy Tude. It will stream to Netflix on November 30th. The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday , directed by, starsas Wolf,as Shark,as Piranha,as Snake,as Tarantula,as Tiffany Fluffit, Keith Silverstein as Gary, Shaved Ice Vendor, Kari Wahlgren as DJ Trudy Tude. It will stream to Netflix on November 30th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!