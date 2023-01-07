Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Editor – Hiding Clues In Plain Sight Glass Onion: A Knives Out Editor details how he would hide clues in plain sight for all of us to try and find.

Part of the fun of mysteries is the idea that you could work out the solution yourself once you see all of the pieces in front of you. A good mystery is one where the audience can solve it as the movie, book, or show is unfolding, and it sounds like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery tried to do that from the ground up. Everything from the title to the music to the styling gives hints about the mystery and what will happen by the time the credits roll. The editor, Bob Ducsay, decided to do what seems like the opposite of what you should do in a mystery movie, which is put things in plain sight, as he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was important to us to make sure that the audience didn't feel cheated," Ducsay explains, noting that they decided to be "as honest as we could be with the audience. We wanted to leave as many things in plain sight as possible without tipping our hand too much. And that really is a tremendous challenge. You really have to understand where people [in the audience] are looking [and] what they are thinking about. And if you know these things or if you have a really good idea of these things, it becomes easier to understand just what you can give away and what you have to withhold. We started getting bolder as we went on, because we were getting away with a lot of things. And when I say 'getting away,' it's not trying to dupe the audience — it's just putting the information out there and having a good idea that they can't see it."

Glass Onion is a movie that benefits from more than one watch in general, but now you can watch and see how many of the clues were right there, and you missed them the first time around. It's also just fun watching the first act again now that we know what Helen and Benoit were doing the entire time and what was going on in the background. Glass Onion is doing very well for Netflix so we know we have another movie on the way, but we can hope that director Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig keep having so much fun on these movies so we can keep getting them.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It played in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and streamed to Netflix on December 23rd.