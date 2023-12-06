Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, Focus Features, nosferatu, robert eggers

Nosferatu: Robert Eggers Praises Bill Skarsgård's "Transformation"

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers praised Bill Skarsgård for how he "so transformed in every aspect" for this role.

There are a lot of really cool movies coming out in 2024. While most studios are focused on films coming out in the first six months, Focus Features was like, "Hey, we're dropping a Robert Eggers adaptation of Nosferatu on Christmas next year; let's talk about it." We are very much here to talk about this because this film has been in the works for many years now, and it seemed like one of those projects that was having a tough time getting off the ground. The cast has brought on some people who are becoming familiar faces in the horror genre, like Nicholas Hoult, but the big get is Bill Skarsgård. Skarsgård is becoming almost infamous for the roles he takes on that make him monstrous to the point that the film Barbarian last year pulled a great bait-and-switch by making us assume he had to be the bad guy. Eggers had nothing but good things to say about Skarsgård to Total Film and the absolute transformation Skarsgård underwent for this role, including working with an opera coach to lower his voice an octave.

"There are things that are Schreck-like, but I felt we had to do something else," Eggers says. "Basically, I was like, 'What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like for real?' Bill lost a tremendous amount of weight. He's so transformed in every aspect that I don't know if people will give him the credit. You can see Bill [as Pennywise] in the It makeup; you can't detect any Bill here. He worked with an opera coach to lower his voice an octave. I think people are going to think we treated it digitally, but that's his performance."

Nosferatu Is A Christmas Movie (Don't @ Me)

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. On the exact same day, there will also be another film from Jordan Peele. So, it's already a nice little mix of family fun and niche weirdness. We love to see it. The latest summary of Nosferatu is currently a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!