Nostalgic Winnie the Pooh Book Illustration Hits Auction

Some stories live forever, passed down from generation to generation. One of those stories that live in the hearts and imaginations of multiple generations now is Winnie the Pooh, which began as a book and has seen success later on as both an iconic cartoon and memorable film. Winnie the Pooh feels in adulthood like a warm memory made into a narrative, as we see the adventures of Christopher Robin's stuffed animals carrying out imaginative stories on their own. To kids, it feels in the world of Winnie the Pooh like a boundless adventure awaits. Let's check out this amazing set of artwork from a book featuring not only Pooh Bear himself but Tigger, Piglet, and the whole gang as well.

Winnie the Pooh 7-Character Book Illustration Production Cel and Background Layout Drawing (Walt Disney, c. 1980s-90s).

Tigger is up a tree and can't get down, so it's Pooh Bear, Kanga, Piglet, Rabbit, and Christopher Robin to the rescue (with little Roo looking on), in this charming hand-painted cel. This was done for a book illustration; we can't say for certain, but this Page 8 illustration closely resembles the front cover art for an edition of Tiggers Don't Climb Trees. A great cel image, placed on the original graphite layout for the 100 Acre Wood background. The Disney Studios often illustrated books with hand-painted cels, for images that more closely matched the animated films. Tigger's image size is approximately 2" x 2", while the combined image of the group below is 5.25" x 3". The graphite illustration is on 12 field animation paper. A very cute setup! Overall condition is Very Good with minor handling.

Fans of Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and more can now head over to Heritage Auctions to place their bids on this nostalgic item. If it's you that wishes to add this unique and appealing illustration to your collection, or perhaps to help pass the warmth of Pooh Bear down to the next generation, I wish you the best of luck.