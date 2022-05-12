The Bad Seed Returns Trailer Drops, Sequel On Lifetime May 30th

The Bad Seed Returns is a new sequel to 2018's The Bad Seed, which was, in turn, a remake of a film from 1956. The remake starred Mckenna Grace, who is returning to star in the sequel, and she also co-wrote the script for the movie with her father, Ross Burge, and Barbara Marshall. Louise Archambault directed this new sequel. Rob Lowe starred in the 2018 film, but I would not expect a cameo from him here since, you know, he's dead. The trailer for the new movie, which debuts on Lifetime on May 30th, can be watched below.

The Bad Seed Returns Synopsis

"After the murderous events that left her father (Rob Lowe) dead, 15-year-old Emma (Mckenna Grace), a seemingly typical teenaged girl, is now living with aunt Angela (Michelle Morgan) and navigating high school. But the darkness can only be hidden for so long, especially when Angela's husband Robert (Benjamin Ayres) begins to suspect Emma may not be as innocent as she appears, and a new girl at school seems to know Emma's secrets from the past. Left with no choice, Emma slips back to her old ways to take care of her enemies by any means necessary. Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative."

You know, I think I watched The Bad Seed, but I cannot remember anything about it for the life of me. Mckenna Grace is a treasure, though, so I will watch anything she is involved in. That includes Lifetime Original films. The Bad Seed Returns will debut on Lifetime on May 30th.