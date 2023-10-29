Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: 8 Propaganda Style Character Posters

Lionsgate has released eight new propaganda style posters for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. It will be released on November 17th.

The innovative marketing strategies include in-universe videos and posters modeled after the infamous Che Guevara poster.

The movie title is incorporated into character motivations with the use of the phrase "hunger for".

Set 64 years before the original Hunger Games, the film will release on November 17th.

We've been praising the marketing for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes because some of it has been leaning into the concept of propaganda and what that would look like in this universe by releasing in-universe videos. It's made for some marketing on the video front, and now it looks like they are taking it to the poster area as well. Lionsgate released a new poster for the film that looks like a poster promoting the games themselves.

Then they released seven new character posters that should remind you of the infamous Che Guevara posters from the 1960s. The only thing that brings these down is the slogan because while this film is called The Hunger Games, the "hunger for" thing is just kind of weird. However, The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes likely wanted a one-word way to explain what the primary motivations of their character are, and this was the easiest way.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

