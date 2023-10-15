Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: Plinth Prize Explained In New Video

A new in-universe video for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes explains The Plinth Prize. The film will open on November 17th.

The in-universe marketing for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes continues, and it also shows just how hard the previous films were when it came to doing marketing. The concept of in-universe videos and websites is not new. The Blair Witch Project and Cloverfield did viral marketing at their best. Still, despite the ongoing theme of oppression through propaganda and fear, the series never released any in-universe propaganda until this film. We got another one, which explains The Plinth Prize to those who might not know what this aspect of the story will be. We know that money and being able to pay debts and maintain status are some things Coriolanus will grapple with. Also, these videos give us more Jason Schwartzman, and is there ever enough?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

