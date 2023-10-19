Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: BTS Featurette On Returning To Panem

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes spotlights returning to the world of Panem.

We have a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes that was released today. This one focuses on the people behind the camera who are bringing the world of Panem to life. We also learn about how much music will affect this film and what the songwriting process was like. Director Francis Lawrence confirms that many people that he worked with previously have returned for this film, but there are some new ones as well. The featurette also has some new footage and teases some more about the journey that we will see Snow go on during this film.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

