The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: BTS Featurette Spotlights The Music

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes spotlights how vital music is to this film and how they created said music.

It seems pretty evident that in a movie titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, music would play an essential part of the story, but it goes much deeper than that. For those of us unfamiliar with the source material, a new and pretty long behind-the-scenes featurette released by Lionsgate spotlights how vital music is to this story and how they went about creating all of the unique songs and finding that sound. They also get in a lot of praise for star Rachel Zegler and how her ability not only to perform in the studio but also on set was a very important piece in bringing the character of Lucy Gray Baird to life.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

