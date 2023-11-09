Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: New Poster Has Been Released

Dolby Cinema has released a new poster for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. The film will be released on November 17th.

Article Summary New Dolby Cinema poster dropped for The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.

Anticipation ramps up with the movie’s release set for November 17th.

Competitive release weekend vies for audience attention alongside The Marvels.

Explore young Coriolanus Snow's journey 64 years before Katniss' story.

The strike is over, which means promotional material for the next couple of movies set to be released this month is about to jump into overdrive. While The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes has that agreement, it also felt like they still weren't doing much to promote the movie. So we'll have to see as we head into the final week before the release of this film. There will be a lot of competition for people's time next weekend, and even more so if The Marvels ends up having a mediocre opening weekend but strong word of mouth. For now, the push for The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes continues with a new poster from Dolby Cinema, and if you want to watch the film in Dolby Cinema specifically, this is the link you want.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

