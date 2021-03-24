Shudder Film The Banishing Releases Trailer, Out April 15th

Shudder original The Banishing has released its trailer ahead of its April 15h release. This one is a mix of haunted house and religious horror, two of the best concepts in the genre. Mix them together, and it makes for a good time. When a reverend moves into a new home with his wife and daughter, they are terrified when an evil spirit begins haunting the daughter. Instead of turning toward their beliefs, they turn to black magic to help them get her back, at any cost. You can see the trailer for The Banishing down below.

The Banishing Synopsis

"From acclaimed director, Chris Smith comes THE BANISHING, which tells the true story of the most haunted house in England. A young reverend and his wife and daughter move into a manor with a horrifying secret. When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs. They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist…or risk losing their daughter. Starring Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible franchise), John Lynch (The Secret Garden, Black Death), and John Heffernan (Eye in the Sky) and directed by Christopher Smith (Creep, Severance, Triangle). THE BANISHING is a WestEnd Films production."

This looks really well done, and if Shudder is putting it out, then you know the quality is going to be there. Period piece horror is always fun, and again, when you mix elements from religious horror along with a haunted house, and you have my interest. The Banishing will be on Shudder on April 15th.