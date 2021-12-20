The Batman Is "Lay[ing] A Foundation You Can Build Stories Upon"

When it comes to The Batman, fans don't really know what to expect. Sequels and interconnected universes have so dominated the DC universe that it's hard to imagine standalone movies. However, that seems to be the direction that Warner Bros. is heading. We had the standalone Joker movie that wasn't connected to any other film, and now we have a standalone Batman movie that wants to be saying the groundwork for a new arm of the DC universe. We already know that there is a spin-off show from this movie, so Warner Bros. must be pretty confident in the film. In a recent interview with Empire, producer Dylan Clark explained it as laying the foundation.

"As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon," producer Dylan Clark said.

Star Robert Pattinson went on to say that he would like to continue to have a job for two more movies after The Batman.

"I've made a kind of map for where Bruce's psychology would grow over two more movies," he says. "I would love to do it."

While other cast and crew members of The Batman might be looking to the future, director Matt Reeves is focusing on the present and getting out the movie that is right in front of him.

"I've only ever made each movie as a passion project," he explains. "This even more so, because when you know something has been done well before, and is so beloved, you can't just come in and sleepwalk through it. You have to shoot for something. We're trying to leave our mark on this."

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald); Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave); Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld); John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America); Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther); and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). It will be released on March 4, 2022.