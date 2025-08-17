Posted in: Movies, News, Universal | Tagged: The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club: Tickets On Sale For 40th Anniversary Screenings

The Breakfast Club turns 40 this year, and Universal is bringing the classic coming-of-age film back to theaters for a two-day limited engagement next month.

Article Summary The Breakfast Club celebrates its 40th anniversary with limited screenings in theaters this September.

Universal is offering fans the chance to see the iconic John Hughes film on the big screen again.

Tickets are now on sale for the special September 7th and 10th anniversary events.

Classic film re-releases continue to draw crowds, highlighting demand for nostalgic movie experiences.

One of the great things that came out of the pandemic was that studios realized how large the market was for classic films, getting big-screen re-releases for fans to check out. As the movies get older, it becomes more and more likely that younger fans weren't even born yet, so they never had the opportunity to see one of their favorite films the way the filmmakers intended. They continue to drop some really fun ones on us, but this one will hit some people right in the feels. The Breakfast Club is one of those movies where, if you saw it at the right time, there is a chance it altered your brain chemistry in some sort of way. Forty years later, the ripple effects of director John Hughes' second theatrical release can still be felt today. Since forty is often considered a milestone birthday, Universal has decided to celebrate with special screenings on September 7th and September 10th, and advanced tickets are now on sale.

"The Breakfast Club is one of the great films about identity, alienation, and connection," said Jim Orr, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures in a press release. "The film's honesty, humor, and humanity continue to connect with audiences of all ages. We're honored to bring it back to theaters so that a new generation can experience its power on the big screen."

The Breakfast Club is one of several classic films hitting theaters for limited engagements again. Casper is returning for its 30th anniversary in October. If the box office numbers are anything to go by, not nearly enough of you went to see LAIKA's ParaNorman, but you'll have a chance to right your wrongs because that is also getting a limited release in October. Those are just a couple; there are more, and you should keep an eye out if you want the chance to see your favorite movie in theaters again, especially if it's celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The Breakfast Club: Summary, Cast List, Original Release Date

Set at a suburban Chicago high school, the film follows five students from vastly different cliques who arrive for a Saturday detention and discover that the labels assigned to them do not define who they are.

Over the course of one day, Claire the princess (Molly Ringwald), Andrew the athlete (Emilio Estevez), Brian the brain (Anthony Michael Hall), Allison the basket case (Ally Sheedy), and John the criminal (Judd Nelson) break through their social barriers and reveal the private struggles beneath their public identities. Under the wary eye of Vice Principal Vernon (Paul Gleason) —and the side-eye observations of custodian Carl (John Kapelos)—they begin as strangers and leave with a deeper understanding of themselves and each other.

The Breakfast Club was the second film from director John Hughes, following the release of Sixteen Candles the year before. It's produced by Ned Tanen Hughes. The film features cinematography by Emmy winner Thomas Del Ruth, editing by Academy Award® nominee Dede Allen, production design by Academy Award® nominee John W. Corso, and an original score by Academy Award® winner Keith Forsey. The Breakfast Club was originally released on February 15, 1985.

