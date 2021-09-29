The Call Uncut Edition Coming To Theaters This October

The Call was a 2020 horror film that flew a bit under the radar but was a solid watch. Horror royalty Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in the movie, playing a sinister couple who holds a group of youngsters hostage. I really enjoyed it, and on October 27th, an uncut version of the film will play for one night only in about 700 theaters. Following the screening, a new Q&A with director Timothy Woodward Jr. will screen, in which he will discuss the making of the movie and tease a possible sequel. The trailer for the film can be found below in case you missed it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE CALL Official Trailer – Starring Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell & Chester Rushing – In Theaters Now (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWvBCmPKrv0&t=5s)

The Call Uncut SHould Be Quite A Fun Experience

"From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. After a tragic accident, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become a reality as they enter the realm of The Call. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive. This Uncut Experience features deleted scenes and an interview with the director following the film."

I am actually going to try and go to this if it is by me. I would also be down for a second film as well; I really enjoyed seeing Shaye and Bell together on screen and having a good time. You can grab tickets and see if they will be showing in your area at this link. Go see it, it was one of the better smaller horror offerings of 2020, and that is saying something since it was such a strong year for indie horror.